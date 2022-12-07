Cardi B calls Casey Anthony “a disgrace of a mother” after viewing docuseries

Cardi B has called Casey Anthony “a disgrace of a mother” after viewing her new docuseries.

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is a new series on Peacock that investigates the trial of Anthony, who was found not guilty of the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee.

Caylee was reported missing in 2008 by her grandmother and Casey’s mother, Cindy. After telling police she had been kidnapped by a childminder, Caylee’s remains were then found in December of 2008 – five months after she was reported missing – near the family home.

Casey was found not guilty in a 2011 trial of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Taking to Twitter after the release of the series, Cardi said: “I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it, turn it, toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus.

“I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!!”

A synopsis of Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies reads: “Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarised conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers.

“There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.”

Elsewhere, Cardi was recently threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission.

It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared on Halloween.