Cardi B criticised for using racist term to describe her sister

Cardi B is facing heavy criticism for using a racist slur to describe her sister’s appearance on social media.

The artist had shared a composite photograph of how her two-year-old daughter Kulture might look as an adult, based on images of both Cardi and her husband, Migos‘ Offset, per The Independent.

After a fan pointed out the similarities between the image and her sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi replied: “I think cause Hennessy got ch**ky eyes like Offset and so KK [Kulture Kiari]. It’s the only think I could think off [sic]”.

Responding to the swift backlash that followed the comment on Twitter, Cardi claimed she wasn’t aware the term was problematic, implying that she had previously been using it casually around friends and family.

“I didn’t know that ch**ky eyes was a slur like wtfff,” she wrote on Twitter. “I DONT KNOW FUCKIN EVERYTHING!! We don’t even use that as a insult and I didn’t use it as a insult. I’m sick of the internet,” she posted on Twitter. Both the tweet and image at the centre of the controversy have since been deleted.

It’s not the first time the rapper has come under fire in recent weeks for offensive langage. Last month (June 30), Cardi hit back at accusations that she is homophobic and transphobic, with some users sharing a clip of her using a homophobic slur.



The rapper previously said that she is a “whole bisexual” after having past relationships with women.