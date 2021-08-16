Cardi B defends Lizzo against online trolls: “They going to always try to put their insecurities on you”

Cardi B has defended her ‘Rumors’ collaborator Lizzo after the singer tearfully discussed online trolls who spread negative comments about her following the single’s release.

“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” Lizzo recently said on Instagram Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

On Twitter, Cardi retweeted the video, standing up for Lizzo and slamming her detractors. “When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” Cardi added in a separate tweet. “The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

‘Rumors’, Lizzo’s first single in two years, arrived back on Friday (August 13). On the track, the singer took aim at how her appearance and actions are discussed by the public, and criticised those who spread gossip online.

“Spending all your time trying to break a woman down / Realer shit is going on, baby, take a look around,” Lizzo sings on the single.