Cardi B deletes Twitter after receiving criticism for reconciling relationship with Offset

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account following backlash from fans for reconciling with on-again, off-again husband, Offset.

The rapper announced she was done with the platform during an Instagram Live on Saturday (October 17), where she called out fans for criticising her relationship.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother fucking Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” she said in the video, which has since expired.

Advertisement

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” she continued.

“I didn’t put my divorce out there, a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

Cardi B addresses fans on instagram live…. 😬 pic.twitter.com/KYZai3DMQC — tiffany (@jonestiff314) October 17, 2020

Cardi then commented on the online harassment she claimed Offset has been receiving since the pair rekindled their relationship.

“You guys want to be harassing this n****. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That shit don’t make no fucking sense,” she said, going on to point out that this behaviour was coming from her “fans”.

“I’m tired of it,” she said. “I do whatever the fuck I want to do. Like I love my fans and I’m grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all.”

Advertisement

“Offset is not the only fucking problem that I deal with,” she said. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

Cardi announced the decision to revoke her divorce from Offset earlier this week on Instagram Live.

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” she said. “One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the fuck up.”

“It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no dick. We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are.”

“We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional-ass relationship. We are the same way.”

She initially filed for divorce from the rapper in September after three years of marriage, saying the pair had simply grown apart.

“I just got tired of fucking arguing,” she said. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

“When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave … Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do fucking grow apart.”

Their relationship has been turbulent to say the least, with the pair splitting up in 2018 before reportedly rekindling again a year later.