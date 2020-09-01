Cardi B encourages fans to register for US election vote: “State deadlines are coming”

Cardi B has urged her fans to register to vote in the upcoming US Presidential election.

In a video posted on Instagram by Atlantic Records, the ‘WAP’ rapper warned fans that registration deadlines for individual states are getting closer ahead of November’s crunch vote.

“It’s Cardi B and let me tell you something, state deadlines are coming very quick so make sure you click the link in the bio so y’all can register to vote,” she said.

The rapper stopped short of telling fans who to vote for, but has previously backed Democrat candidate Joe Biden for the White House and interviewed him over Zoom.

The two also spoke about college tuition and the recent Black Lives Matter protests, which called for social justice following the death of George Floyd in May.

“I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity: we are just asking for equality,” the rapper said. “We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.”

Cardi also previously voiced praise for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and suggested that she would back the congresswoman if she ran for president in 2024.

