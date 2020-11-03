Cardi B got up to vote at 5am after “getting upset” every time she sees Donald Trump

Cardi B has confirmed that she got up at 5am to vote in the US election, after growing tired of “getting upset every single time” she sees Donald Trump.

It comes after the rapper urged fans to head to the polls in a video shared on Monday night (November 2) in order to “make a change”.

“Tomorrow is the deadline,” she said. “Tomorrow is the last day of voting. If you know me, you know I hate waking up early. But I’m gonna wake up extremely early so I don’t get caught in them lines.

“If you do get caught up in them lines, don’t get discouraged,” she added.

“Make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained.”

Concluding the video, she said: “I’m tired of this bullshit. I’m tired of getting upset every single time that I see that man talk. It’s like, ‘Are you fucking serious?'”

.@iamcardib via Instagram stories making sure you all vote 🗳 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/ZyeQS0XfiZ — Bardi Gang IE (@CardiBIreland) November 3, 2020

Cardi got out and got it done first thing this morning!! 🌅 Follow her lead! Get Out & #VOTE!! pic.twitter.com/cPHpLUxB9F — OffsetYRN Fan (@OffsetYRNUpdate) November 3, 2020

“Your little one vote can make a change,” she continued. “You can make a change, I can make a change. You don’t gotta be special, you don’t gotta be rich, you don’t gotta be famous, you don’t gotta be beautiful — you just gotta be you with your one vote. So, let’s all go vote.”

And on Tuesday morning (November 3), she confirmed her vote for Joe Biden. “Good fucking morning y’all,” she said in the video, “I told you imma get up early.”

“I voted,” she said in a follow-up video. “It was easy peasy. Go vote. After you voted, you feel like you did something.”

The rapper is a vocal supporter of Biden, having endorsed him for president in order to remove Trump from office.

“I tried to let him know like, listen we don’t want no false promises. We don’t want no fake shit to get people voting. This is what we want. Please make it happen.”

Her comments come as Americans head to the polls to choose their next president, with Trump trailing Biden in the latest set of polling predictions.