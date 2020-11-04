Figures from the entertainment world have reacted to Donald Trump prematurely declaring victory over Joe Biden in the US election.

The current president vowed to go to the Supreme Court and demand that the counting of votes is stopped today (November 4), and falsely claimed that the Republicans “did win” over the Democratic Party.

“This is a major fraud on our nation,” Trump told his supports and the press at the White House. “We want the law to be used in a proper manner – so we will be going to the US Supreme Court.

“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4am and add them to the list. It is a very sad moment.”

Taking to Twitter, Halsey said of the comments: “Trump is basically just skewing logic anyway he can at this point. In regards to close but not called states, if he’s up; he says it counts. if he’s down; he says it doesn’t count.

“He says people voting for Biden are ‘disenfranchising’ his supporters. Now he’s just making noises.”

In a follow-up post, the pop star added: “Ah yes this is fraud but it’s okay to ‘go to the Supreme Court’ and demand the rejection of remaining uncounted votes.”

Cardi B, meanwhile, posted a video of herself watching Trump’s conference on her Instagram Stories. “Trump just finished talking. He looked so aggy and orange, but really pissed off,” she said before laughing.

Sharing a news article on Trump’s comments, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote: “It’s so weird to have an authoritarian who undermines democracy in the WH.”

Elsewhere, Peep Show‘s Robert Webb called Trump a “negligent and corrupt white supremacist”. You can see the tweets below.

#DespotDonald declares victory as votes are still being counted-Calls election "a fraud on the American public, so we'll be going to the Supreme Court & we will win this"

It's so weird to have an authoritarian who undermines democracy in the WH.

At the time of writing, Trump is narrowly losing to his Democratic rival Joe Biden (213 electoral votes to Biden’s 224), but has scooped victory in key states including Texas and Florida. It is expected that it could take until Friday (November 6) for a final result to be confirmed.

Earlier in the night, both Twitter and Facebook flagged posts by the president after he claimed that the Democrats were “trying to steal the election”.

Elsewhere, Kanye West has conceded a loss and a group of congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been re-elected.