Cardi B hits back at conservative commentator Candace Owens over her criticism of Joe Biden interview

Cardi B has responded to controversial Republican commentator Candace Owens after Owens called Cardi ‘dumb’ and ‘illiterate’.

In an interview with another right-wing commentator, Ben Shapiro, Owens condemned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for doing an interview with Cardi.

After saying that Biden had done minimal interviews before his chat with Cardi B for Elle, Owens said that it “would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews’ but he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber”.

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Owens then went on to claim that Biden thinks “Black people are stupid” because he chose to sit down with an “illiterate rapper”.

In the midst of a barrage of tweets, Cardi explained that Joe Biden sat down with her because of how far her influence goes, including the fact that she has the Number One song across many countries with ‘WAP‘ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi also shared a video taken by her sister, Hennessy, which showed the latter confronting Trump supporters after they allegedly harassed her and her girlfriend.

Following that, Cardi took to Instagram to condemn what Owens said about her and the interview with Biden.

“It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote. I love politics … Today, Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me,” Cardi said in the video.

She then went onto explain why the Biden interview made sense.

“I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes. I have the Number One song in this country, I have the Number One song in the United Kingdom, I have the Number One song in Australia, I have the Number One song in New Zealand.

“Just like I can make millions of people pop their pussy … I can make millions of people go vote.”

In addition, Cardi also alleged that a Trump supporter leaked her address and was encouraging people to “set fire to [her] home”. She also said she had to hire a private investigator to help.

Owens responded to Cardi’s video with a video of her own, where she continued to call Cardi “uneducated”.

“You continually keep saying you have a Number One song – it means shit,” Owens said.

“Nobody cares about a song about your ‘Wet Ass Pussy’. That has nothing to do with Black America, and whether you’re helping or hurting. Right now, you’re hurting Black America.”

She then went on to suggest that, statistically, Cardi’s husband, Offset, is more likely to kill her than a police officer.

Cardi later shared a video of Owens from earlier this year where she appears to condemn those who are allegedly calling George Floyd a “martyr” or that he “lived a heroic lifestyle”.

“The type of people that drag me all day online all cause I hate Trump,” Cardi captioned the video.

“This girl tho she makes me sad. She have a [sic] identity issue. She hates her own kind.”

Cardi B has continually found herself wrapped up in the political discourse in America in the lead-up to the November election. After praising both Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she shared her surprise at “conservatives and Republicans” talking about ‘WAP’.

Furthermore, in late August she hit back at another conservative commentator, DeAnna Lorraine, who said the world needed less of her and more of women like Melania Trump.