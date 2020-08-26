News Music News

Cardi B hits back at DeAnna Lorraine for saying the world needs less of her and more of Melania Trump

"Didn't she used to sell that Wap?"

By Jackson Langford
Cardi B and Melania Trump. Credit: Nicolas Hunt/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Once again, Cardi B and ‘WAP‘ have made its way back into the American political discourse, after the rapper has fired back at a conservative commentator for saying the world needs less of her – and more of Melania Trump.

DeAnna Lorraine, conservative commentator and ex-Republican congressional candidate who lost spectacularly to Nancy Pelosi in the 2020 California primary election, took to Twitter during the Republican National Convention to compare Melania Trump favourably to Cardi.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” Lorraine tweeted.

Cardi responded, saying “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”, referring to the First Lady’s past as a model.

“No, that’s a total & complete lie,” Lorraine retorted.

“What’s not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America’s youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself.”

Cardi B later tweeted a censored, topless photo of Melania, captioning it: “This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin.”

Lorraine also outlined other problems she has with the ‘WAP’ rapper, including her past, her lyrics and her relationship with husband Offset.

Cardi has yet to respond to Lorraine any further at the time of writing.
The rapper has been deeply involved in politics since her breakout. In the weeks since the release of ‘WAP’, which also features Megan Thee Stallion, she has interviewed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, called for justice over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and encouraged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2024.
