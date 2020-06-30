Cardi B has hit back at accusations that she is homophobic and transphobic, having previously revealed that she identifies as bisexual.

The rapper, who is married to Migos‘ Offset, previously said that she is a “whole bisexual” after having past relationships with women.

But she has since defended herself after a Twitter user accused her of both homophobia and transphobia.

“How the fuck am i homophobic or transphobic? have you been to a Caribbean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality? I said some ignorant things b4 that apologised for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo [sic],” Cardi replied on Twitter.

Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support https://t.co/wkl8QmUPjU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 29, 2020

And I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family https://t.co/wkl8QmUPjU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 29, 2020

The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, went on to explain how other family members have previously struggled with their sexuality, including her sister.

“And I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls?,” she said.

“I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family [sic],’ she said. ‘I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a fucked up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister.”

Earlier this month, Cardi told her fans that she’ll be releasing new music soon, saying “it’s going to hit, too!”

The Bronx rapper’s last solo single release was ‘Press’, which came out over a year ago. She told fans just last month that her next single would be arriving “very, very soon”.