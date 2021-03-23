Cardi B hits out at “insane conservatives” after ‘Up’ tops Billboard 100 chart

Cardi B has offered a less-than-subtle dig at “insane conservatives” after her single ‘Up’ hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper scored her fifth chart-topping effort after her performance of ‘Up’ formed part of a medley with Megan Thee Stallion at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14.

It also saw her extending her record for the most Hot 100 No. 1s among female rappers, as well as being the first female rapper with two Hot 100 No. 1s.

However, she wasted no time in hitting out at the likes of right-wind pundit Candace Owens, who had previously said the rapper’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards signified “corrosion” and “the end of an empire”.