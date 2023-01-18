Cardi B in court after failing to complete community service for strip club assault

Cardi B has appeared in court after failing to complete her community service over an assault at a New York strip club.

The rapper was first charged with misdemeanour assault and reckless endangerment in 2018, after two female bartenders at the Angels club in Queens alleged the rapper had orchestrated and participated in assaults that took place at the club. Cardi, it was claimed, had ordered her associates to attack the women with bottles and chairs.

Cardi pleaded guilty to both charges as part of a deal last September, avoiding a criminal trial and potential jail time. Instead, the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service, and agreed to abide by three-year protection orders for the two victims.

Advertisement

But she was ordered to appear before a judge in New York City yesterday (January 17) after failing to carry out the mandatory unpaid work, reports Sky News.

A judge has given her until March 1 to complete the community service.

In a statement, her legal team said the rapper “appreciates” being given the extra time. “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavours,” they added.

Following the verdict last September, the rapper said in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors said that on two separate evenings in August of 2018, the rapper and her entourage turned up to the club after 3am. On the first occasion, the group attacked one of the victims, allegedly punching her, slamming her head into the bar and pulling her hair.

Two weeks later, prosecutors said, the group returned and threw alcohol and bottles at the second victim in the case, another bartender who is also the sister of the woman who was attacked during the first incident.

In 2019, Cardi was indicted on a dozen charges relating to the incident, including two counts of felony assault. The rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges. Aside from the two misdemeanour charges Cardi later pleaded guilty to – third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, all charges were dismissed.