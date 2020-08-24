Cardi B has unveiled a range of ‘WAP’ merchandise.

The water-themed merch, which is based on her collaboration single with Megan Thee Stallion, includes umbrellas, raincoats and spandex bras along with a biker shorts set, a sweater, cropped t-shirts and more.

The raincoat, which comes in black, purple or white, is selling for $125 (£95) and sports the ‘WAP’ slogan across the front along with an XXX and 18+ warning on either arm. The umbrella costs $25 (£19) and is available in black or purple.

You can view the range below and purchase items via Cardi’s website WapStore.

Last week, ‘WAP’ broke the US record for the most first-week streams for a song, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Cardi her fourth US number one single and Megan her second.

Released on August 7, ‘WAP’ has already drawn unexpected attention by several US conservative figures. Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire was mocked by Cardi for his reading of the song’s lyrics, while she later came forward to say she hadn’t expected “conservatives and Republicans to be talking about ‘WAP’”.

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?” she said.

The rapper also received a backlash from PETA for the use of big cats in the official music video and also defended the casting of Kylie Jenner following criticism from her fans.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Megan recently announced a giveaway of $1million (£764,750) to celebrate “powerful women” as a way of marking the success of their single.

In posts to their respective Twitter profiles, the pair announced the giveaway in collaboration with the mobile payment transfer service, Cash App.