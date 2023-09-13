Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion give ‘Bongos’ live premiere at 2023 MTV VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunited on the 2023 MTV VMAs stage tonight (September 12), bringing their latest collaboration ‘Bongos’ to New Jersey.

The two rappers recently followed their chart-topping, record-breaking hit ‘WAP’ with the new single and gave it its live debut at the awards show, which is being held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Cardi kicked off the performance by standing in a white arch surrounded by palm trees and dancers. Megan took over from her verse from another part of the arena before the pair came together on one stage.

Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift could be seen in the crowd enjoying the performance, with the latter fanning herself as the rendition ended.

Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track.

Elsewhere, *NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop. “Are you doing something, what’s gonna happen now?” the star said as she reacted to being handed the trophy by the boyband. “They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is.. it’s too much.”

Other performances on the night are set to come from Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Sabrina Carpenter, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.