Cardi B promises new single is coming “very soon”

Cardi B has told fans her new single is coming “very soon” in her latest Instagram Live broadcast.

The rapper last released a single in 2019 with ‘Press’, and has only made one guest appearance so far this year. She featured on ‘La Bebe (Remix)’ with Anuel AA and Black Jonas Point.

While talking with fans on the live broadcast this weekend (May 23), Cardi promised new music was on the way. “My single is coming very, very soon, OK guys,” she told them, before joking it would drop when “I lose weight – never!”.

Advertisement

“Nah, it’s coming real soon, I swear,” she continued. “And y’all gon’ love it.”

It’s not clear what track will be released, but the rapper previewed a track called ‘Respect’ while at Atlanta’s Gold Room club in March.

A couple of weeks later, Cardi responded to a fan asking when her next single would be released, saying they would have to wait a bit longer. “It’s delay due to the virus,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that a planned collaboration between the Bronx star and Beyoncé had been scrapped after details were leaked online. Cardi had previously denied the track existed after engineer Michael Ashby shared a photo of his computer screen with a file on it called ‘Cardi B ft Beyoncé demo’.

Advertisement

Producer J White Did It claimed the team-up was in the works, but the photo of Ashby’s screen going viral meant it had been scrapped. “Three years ago I had a Beyonce play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together and that cut out,” he said.