Cardi B on ‘cancel culture’: “I have a target on my back, but it’s not because of my music”

Cardi B has expressed her thoughts on ‘cancel culture’ while addressing recent controversies that have surrounded her career.

The NYC rapper, who recently released the Megan Thee Stallion-featuring ‘WAP’, was speaking to ELLE when she reflected on controversial moments from her past which led to multiple attempts to ‘cancel’ her.

Last year, Cardi was widely condemned after a resurfaced video showed her reveal that she used to “drug and rob” men who attempted to pay her for sex during her time working as a stripper.

The star subsequently clarified the comments, saying she “never claim[ed] to be perfect” and that she was “not proud” of her actions.

“It’s like I have a target on my back, but it’s not because of my music,” Cardi told ELLE. “Because I haven’t done music for eight months, and people still try to attack me.

“I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, ‘Oh, I quit music’ or ‘I’ll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter,’ and I’m not willing to do that. No one will ever have that much power [over] me.”

She then addressed the recent allegations claiming that she had a secret Instagram account, saying she “cannot believe 73 people are trying to cancel me over a lie”.

“Can you imagine me having a fake Instagram account to talk shit about different artists that I don’t even think about? I’m 27 years old, you know what I’m saying? I’m 27 years old and I have big bills, big responsibilities, and a kid who’s on my ass a lot.

“If I don’t fucking like somebody, I am going to let them know I don’t fucking like them, or I don’t fuck with them, or I’m not feeling their energy. I’m not going to make a fake Instagram trolling artists, talking shit about artists. Are you crazy?”

Meanwhile, Cardi B has teamed up with the online subscription platform OnlyFans “to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours and connect closer with [her] fans”.