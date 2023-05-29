Cardi B remembers “beautiful soul” Takeoff in fresh tribute

Cardi B has paid tribute Takeoff after a man accused of shooting the Migos rapper was indicted on a murder charge last week.

Takeoff was fatally shot and killed in Houston on November 1 last year, aged 28.

The rapper’s funeral took place the following week at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in his home city of Atlanta, Georgia, which saw Cardi – who is married to Takeoff’s bandmate and cousin Offset – make a speech.

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Now, the rapper and singer has paid fresh tribute to Takeoff, writing in her Instagram Story alongside a picture of the late artist: “Protect your brothers and your family. I know you see the tears I know you see them looking at the sky asking why… What a beautiful soul to take.”

Last week, the man accused of fatally shooting the Migos rapper was indicted on a murder charge, according to court records.

Patrick Xavier Clark had been free on a $1 million (£810,000) bond when a grand jury in Houston indicted him on Thursday, according to Associated Press.

Earlier this year, Cardi B remembered moment she and Offset learned of Takeoff’s death, sharing that she was “just so scared” and “crying so much”.

Offset also revealed this month that talking about the late Takeoff has been “hard” for him since his death last year.

“I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man… That shit hurts,” he told Variety. “Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody.”

Offset also spoke about of his highly-anticipated follow-up to his debut solo album, ‘Father Of 4’, on which Chloe Bailey, Latto, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future and Takeoff will all appear.

Following Takeoff’s death, Offset penned an emotional tribute the rapper, writing: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”