Cardi B responds to Carol Baskin’s ‘WAP’ criticism: “That’s just ridiculous”

Cardi B has responded to criticism from Tiger King‘s Carol Baskin, after the Big Cat Rescue CEO called her out for the use of big cats in the music video for her and Megan Thee Stallion‘s new single ‘WAP’.

In a statement written to Billboard, Baskin said that on top of her concerns regarding the animals’ welfare when capturing the footage, she felt the clip could “glamorise” the idea of having them as pets.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” the Tiger King subject said. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.”

Speaking in a new interview, Cardi responded to Baskin’s comments, calling them “ridiculous,” before taking a swipe of her own. “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi told i-D. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.”

In Netflix‘s Tiger King, Baskin’s rival Joe Exotic claims that Baskin murdered her husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, who went missing in 1997. Baskin has always denied she was involved in Lewis’ disappearance.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addressed the backlash the ‘WAP’ video has received from conservative men on the internet, including US commentator Ben Shapiro.

“I’ve been really surprised by the reaction, honestly,” she said. “I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world.”

“I always encourage people to be confident, especially when it comes to your sexuality,” Cardi added. “Some of these men are uncomfortable, they’re not even comfortable being sensual. Maybe you’re conservative, but everybody got a little freak inside them, you know? Every single person. Everybody gets horny, everybody gets a little tingle down there, you know what I’m saying. Just embrace it. Don’t be scared about it.”

Earlier this week, Cardi defended the casting of Kylie Jenner in the ‘WAP’ music video after a number of fans were puzzled about her inclusion, as every other cameo was made by a musician.

The video, directed by Collin Tille, features a slew of celebrity cameos, including Normani, Rosalía, Sukihana, Mulatto and Rubi Rose.

Meanwhile, the rapper has partnered with online subscription platform OnlyFans “to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours and connect closer with [her] fans.”

OnlyFans, the subscription site that “enables content creators to monetise their influence” and is already known for housing adult content, have signed the New York rapper to their platform, where fans will be able to subscribe to see her posts and broadcasts for $4.99 (£3.82) a month.