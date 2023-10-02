Cardi B responds to Kanye West clip calling her an “Illuminati plant”

Cardi B has responded Kanye West calling her an “Illuminati plant” in a clip that is reported to have been leaked from an unreleased 2018 documentary.

West, also known as Ye, is seen on a phone call in the clip in question during which he claims that “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati” [via UPROXX]. You can watch the moment in the embed below.

He said: “She doesn’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… she thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no fucking blessing.”

Cardi reacted to the material that was leaked yesterday (October 1) by posting a red heart emoji on Twitter/X alongside a clip of an interview West took part in last year with Hollywood Unlocked. That response, however, has since been deleted.

In the Hollywood Unlocked interview West says, “I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show”, seemingly in reference to the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York that helped launch Cardi’s career.

Fans are left to decide, per the videos, what West really thinks about Cardi.

The pair have collaborated together since, appearing on the song ‘Hot Shit’ with Lil Durk several months West’s interview last year.

Meanwhile, Cardi has opened up about her poignant trip to former US president Franklin D. Roosevelt's house, and 'Jesus Is King 2', West's follow-up to his 2019 gospel album, has leaked online.