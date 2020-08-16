Cardi B says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “better run for president” in 2024

Cardi B appears to have endorsed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2024, with the popular US politician referencing the rapper’s hit ‘WAP’ in return.

The rapper retweeted a clip of Ocasio-Cortez – often referred to by her initials, AOC – in which the congresswoman used Cardi’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ as the soundtrack to a message about healthcare.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Cardi wrote, in reference to the US constitutional law which prohibits anyone under that age running for president. The ruling meant that Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t run for the Democratic nomination to stand against Donald Trump this year – but she will turn 35 in the month prior to the next contest in 2024.

Channelling Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion‘s smash hit ‘WAP’, AOC replied: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020”. See the full tweets below.

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

Yesterday (August 15) Russell Brand was criticised online after sharing a video in which he critiques ‘WAP’.

Entitled “WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?”, the lengthy clip sees Brand discussing the “cultural phenomena” surrounding the video and “its use of sexual imagery and female potency.”

He asked whether women “achieve equality by aspiring to and replicating the values that have been established by males.”

Cardi also shared her surprise that conservative politicians were talking about ‘WAP’.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial,” she said. “I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.”