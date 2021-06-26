Cardi B says female rappers are “the most disrespected” despite making “great music”

Cardi B has spoken out on the mistreatment faced by women in rap.

She shared the opinion on Twitter yesterday (June 25), replying to a fan who pointed out the frequent criticism female rappers receive despite their strong talent and impressive production values.

“I hate how Women rappers can perform & have whole ass choreography routines & still get criticized & picked apart while men rappers just walk around in one circle, jump up & down, giving the bare minimum with no criticism @ all,” @ReinaHoneey posted, herself replying to a user that shared footage of Cardi’s performance at the 2019 BET Awards.

“Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances, great visuals, hours on make up, hours on hair, pressure by the public to look perfect, make great music and yet are the most disrespected,” Cardi replied.

“Always they not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring, why her not me.”

Cardi has long been vocal on the dissonance between how men and women are viewed in the rap world. In February, she spoke of the “crazy expectations” female rappers are pressured to meet, telling Mariah Carey in an interview: “It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail.”

In a 2020 interview with Billboard, she noted the pressure female rappers face to continuously deliver new material. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop,” she said.

“The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair. I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a fucking song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.’”

Cardi’s insistence on hitting back against critics is well documented. So far in 2021, she’s denied claims that she makes music solely for dance trends on TikTok, decried “insane conservatives” that swarmed to pester her after her single ‘Up’ topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and slammed a politician for complaining about her performance at the Grammys.

In addition to a messy Twitter feud with conservative commentator Candace Owens, she’s also publicly condemned Republicans for a multitude of other reasons, including the party’s silence on the shooting of Daunte Wright, and the January siege on the US Capitol Building.

Elsewhere, Cardi has spoken out on racial prejudice in fashion, told fans to “congratulate the small Black artists” amid drama surrounding boycotts over the Grammys, and hit out at E! for an unauthorised True Hollywood Story episode about her life.

In more positive news, Cardi recently confirmed she’s been working on the follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, and can be seen on cinema screens as a cast member in Fast & Furious 9. In March, she became the first female rapper to achieve a Diamond certification with her single ‘Bodak Yellow’.