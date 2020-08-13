Cardi B says her new album will “have my ‘Lemonade’ moments”

Cardi B has acknowledged that she has been inspired by Beyoncé‘s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’ in the making of her own second album, saying that her forthcoming record will “have my ‘Lemonade’ moments, my personal relationship moments”.

Beyoncé’s widely acclaimed visual album was praised for its strong lyrical outlook which addressed such important topics as feminism, politics and social justice.

Speaking to Elle about her upcoming new album — which will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ — Cardi was asked if the record “will be her ‘Lemonade'”.

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment,” Cardi said.

“But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my ‘Lemonade’ moments, my personal relationship moments.”

Cardi also confirmed in the interview that the new album, which has still yet to receive an official title or release date, will include a track with her husband Offset.

“If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the fuckin’ music, and you can buy it, too,” she said. “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

In the same interview, Cardi expressed her thoughts on ‘cancel culture’ while addressing the recent controversies that have surrounded her career.