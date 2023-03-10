Cardi B shuts down rumours of her and Megan Thee Stallion acting in ‘B.A.P.S’ remake

Cardi B has shot down claims that she and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion want to play the lead roles in a modern remake of 1997 film B.A.P.S.

Her comments followed B.A.P.S director Robert Townsend’s recent interview with Slash Film.

“I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake’,” he said. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do [the film?]’”.

On Twitter, in response to blogger Ken Barbie’s tweet, the ‘WAP’ rapper quoted it with a funny quip.

“I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….” she said. “Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video?… kiss kiss”.

I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ?💖💛 …kiss kiss 💋 https://t.co/HaL4vG4bSp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2023

In the music video for their 2020 smash hit, both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wore hairstyles inspired by Townsend’s directorial breakthrough. Afterwards, some fans have asked for the duo to play the lead roles, Nisi and Mickey (originally played by Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle).

In other news, Cardi B was a special guest at SZA’s sold-out Maddison Square Garden gig and performed ‘I Do’ with the R&B star.

She also recently spoke of how her court-ordered community service has been “the best thing” to happen to her. She was sentenced to 15 days after pleading guilty to two misdemeanour charges over a 2018 incident where she and her security harassed strip club employees.