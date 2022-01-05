Cardi B slams homophobes: “You’re just ugly”

Cardi B has made her stance on homophobia clear, shouting out her gay fans on Twitter and scolding homophobes as “ugly”.

“Every bad bitch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin,” she posted earlier today (January 5). “If you homophobic you just ugly.”

Every bad bitch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2022

Advertisement

A bisexual woman herself, Cardi has long been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Last October, for example, she officiated the wedding of a lesbian couple (alongside ex-Disney star Raven-Symoné). The rapper later offered to officiate the wedding of Kal Penn and Josh Hall, after the former met Cardi on a flight to Los Angeles.

2018 saw Cardi link up with Rita Ora, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha for the collaborative single ‘Girls’, which she and Ora both said was minted in celebration of their sexualities (though the track did face some backlash from the LGBTQ+ community).

She hit out against homophobes again in 2020, declaring outright: “I support the LGBT community.” Last year, she noted that she was against the phrase “queerbaiting”.

READ MORE: How Cardi B squashed the concept of the female rap beef

Last month, Cardi confirmed that her long-awaited second album would be released in 2022. The follow-up to her 2018 debut, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, has spent years in gestation, though its release has been hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Elle about the album in 2020, Cardi said: “My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment. But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my ‘Lemonade’ moments, my personal relationship moments.”