Cardi B to team up with Rosalía on new remix of ‘Despechá’

Cardi B is set to team up with Rosalía on a new remix of ‘Despechá’.

The Spanish pop star took to Twitter to confirm the upcoming remix, which is due to drop at midnight.

The track was released as a single earlier this summer. Last month, Rosalía performed the song along with ‘Hentai’ and ‘La Fama’ at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

The Spanish pop star also took home four awards for her recent album ‘Motomami‘, including Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album and Best Recording Package.

MOTOMAMI$$$$$ MAÑANA DESPECHÁ REMIXXXXXXXXXXXX con quien crees que es????

¿ — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 14, 2022

HOY a las 00:00 con LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII @iamcardib ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 15, 2022

Speaking about ‘Despechá’ when it was first released, Rosalia said: “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets.

“This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so.”

“I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the DR, where artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”

In a five-star review, NME described ‘Motomami’ and its songs as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

She is currently in the middle of a world tour and will be headlining London’s O2 Arena tonight (December 15).

Cardi B meanwhile, recently revealed that she had 95 per cent of the plastic surgery in her bum removed this summer.