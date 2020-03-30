Cardi B has said she wants to help secure the release of Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic from prison, where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

Exotic is the star of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which details the increasingly bitter rivalry between him and Carole Baskin, the CEO of Florida animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – was the face of GW Exotic Animal Park, an Oklahoma ranch that housed more than 1,200 animals including lions, tigers and leopards.

He is currently serving time for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Posting on Twitter this weekend, Cardi wrote: “What ya think bout Tiger King? I’m on the second episode and I’m a little lost cause I started fucking.”

In a series of tweets about the show, Cardi said said: “They did Joe so dirty over and over again” and referred to Baskin as “greedy.”

She eventually concluded by vowing to set up a GoFundMe account for raise funds for Exotic’s legal appeal.

Meanwhile, Baskin recently hit out at makers of the Netflix show, saying it “lies to get viewers.”

In the documentary, a number of people accuse Baskin of being responsible for the death of her ex-husband, Don Lewis, who went missing 21 years ago.

One of the accusations that aired in the series include that she fed her husband’s body to the big cats at her sanctuary, a claim she says is “ludicrous.”

Baskin has never been charged with anything relating to the disappearance of Lewis.