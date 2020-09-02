Cardi B wanted Lizzo to appear in the ‘WAP’ video: “I had a whole vision”

Cardi B has revealed that she wanted Lizzo to appear in the video for ‘WAP’.

The team-up between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion arrived last month along with a controversial accompanying visual, which included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía among others.

It has now been reported the Lizzo had also been due to make a guest appearance, but wasn’t able to contribute due to scheduling conflicts.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that,” Cardi told Hot 97 (via Hot New Hip Hop). “But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”

Cardi also highlighted the importance of the clip including “different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

Upon its release, the ‘WAP’ video caught the attention of various US conservative figures including The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro. The host was subsequently mocked by Cardi after he expressed his disapproval of the song’s message on his show.

The rapper later said that she hadn’t anticipated such reactions. “I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?” Cardi said. “Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal.”

Russell Brand, meanwhile, was accused of mansplaining feminism after he posted a lengthy clip online in which he spoke about the ‘WAP’ video’s “use of sexual imagery and female potency”.