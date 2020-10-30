Cardi B wanted to put a spider on Megan Thee Stallion’s head for ‘WAP’ video

Cardi B has shared some of her original ideas for her iconic ‘WAP’ video with Megan Thee Stallion.

Released back in August, ‘WAP’ clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US and went to number one in both the US and UK.

In a new video for Vevo which goes behind the scenes of the video, Cardi and director Collin Tilley revealed some of the original ideas for the shoot, which included Megan getting acquainted with some creepy crawlies.

“I like both solos because I just really thought and I knew that it was gonna be so fire,” Cardi said. “A room completely covered with cheetah, a room covered with like, tigers. I originally wanted Megan to have a spider on her head, I don’t know why, I just thought it was gonna be so beautiful.”

Cardi also revealed in the same video that she originally sent the idea for ‘WAP’ to other female artists before settling on Megan Thee Stallion for the collaboration.

“I just had like an original hook to ‘WAP’ and I didn’t really like it,” she said. “I sent it to some female artists to see if they could do the hook, they couldn’t really do it and I started playing around again with the hook and was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to keep it like that.’”

It was recently reported that ‘WAP’ won’t be in contention at next year’s Grammy Awards. Submissions for the 2021 Grammys have to have been released between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020, meaning ‘WAP’ — which came out on August 7 — would’ve been eligible for next year’s ceremony.

It is reported that the song wasn’t registered for next year’s ceremony though, meaning it will now battle it out at the 2022 Grammys.