Cardi B wants to write a “perfect record” for her and Rihanna

Cardi B has said that she wants to collaborate with Rihanna – but only if she can present her with the “perfect” song.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the Bronx rapper was asked who was on her “wishlist” to work with in the future. “Like whoever comes, comes,” she responded.

“There’s some people that I want to do like a song with, but I just feel like I don’t have that worthy song to like give it to them. Especially because I do more rap than certain songs that I like.”

Cardi continued: “I love Rihanna’s music, but I don’t do music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that, trying [to] sound like that. So if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to like it’.

“Because I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the fuck is this shit? Take this thing out of my face’.” She added that the potential team-up with Rihanna “would be so dope”.

Cardi went on to confirm that she has a collaborative track with Shakira coming out soon. “It landed on my lap,” she explained. You can watch the conversation at the 47:40 mark in the video below.

Cardi recently told fans she would be releasing her second album this year, revealing that she had “100 songs” ready to go. The update came shortly after she released her first single of 2024, ‘Like What (Freestyle)’.

The ‘WAP’ artist later said she wrote a verse for Ice Spice’s ‘Munch’, but scrapped it out of anxiety.

Rihanna played her first full live concert in eight years earlier this month at a billionaire heir’s pre-wedding ceremony in India.

Last December, the singer teased that a full comeback was on the horizon after she was reported to have signed a new deal with Live Nation.

“Well we’re always gonna go back on tour,” she said at the time. “[But] I feel I want to do a tour when there’s new music. We already know what that’s gonna be, with the songs that I’ve performed on my last tour. That was a long time ago.”

She continued: “I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music. After that, let’s just like, blow everything up.”

Rihanna’s eighth and latest full-length album, ‘Anti’, was released in 2016.

Last month, A$AP Rocky revealed that his partner Rihanna was still “working on” her highly-anticipated ninth record. She has been teasing the project, dubbed ‘R9’, since 2018, first promising to release it in 2019.

Last year saw Rihanna headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and deliver a powerful performance of her 2022 song ‘Lift Me Up’ at the Oscars.