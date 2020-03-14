Cardi B’s upcoming new single delayed due to coronavirus

Cardi B‘s upcoming new single has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NYC rapper is primed to release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ at some point over the course of this year. Last month she shared a sneak peek of a new track called ‘Respect‘, hinting that her return could be imminent.

However, it now appears that fans may have a little longer to wait as the coronavirus crisis continues to take hold of the music industry.

Responding to a fan’s request for an update on the new single’s release date, Cardi replied: “It’s delay[ed] due to the virus.”

It’s delay due to the virus https://t.co/Pg045h1P2F — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 12, 2020

Earlier this week, Cardi took to Instagram to express her concern over the coronavirus outbreak, admitting she felt “scared” over the current global situation.

“I don’t know what the fuck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how this shit was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this shit is on mother fucking tour,” she said in the video.

“Let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A bitch is scared. I’m a little scared. You know what I’m saying? Like, shit got me panicking.” In the caption, Cardi wrote that she was “stocking up on food”.

It’s not yet known whether the recently-teased ‘Respect’ is the delayed single in question.

Back in November, Cardi also shared a minute-long freestyle described as “just a little something till I finish up the album”. Since ‘Invasion of Privacy’, she has dropped the standalone singles ‘Press’ and ‘Please Me’.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has said she is “disgusted” at the treatment of Gabriel Fernandez after watching the new Netflix documentary The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.