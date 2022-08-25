Caribou announce Australian tour dates around Meredith Music Festival

Caribou have announced Australian tour dates around their headline appearance at Meredith Music Festival in December.

The Canadian indie electronic act led by Dan Snaith will perform at The Forum in Melbourne on December 11 (as part of Victoria’s Always Live concert series), The Enmore Theatre in Sydney on December 13, The Tivoli in Brisbane on December 15, and The Nightquarter in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on December 16.

Before they kick off those dates dates, Caribou will headline Meredith Music Festival on December 10. Other acts on the bill include Yothu Yindi, Courtney Barnett and Dry Cleaning.

The Brisbane and Sunshine Coast dates will feature electronic duo COLLAR and Brisbane DJ Gratitude Cowgirl as openers. The Sydney date will be supported by DJs Lazywax and Adi Toohey, while the Melbourne date will feature Marli.

Tickets to the Melbourne date will cost AUD97, while tickets for the Sydney, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast shows will be priced at AUD89, AUD87 and AUD75 respectively. Tickets are available now.

In a statement, Caribou promised Aussie fans the same kind of stage production they’ve been touring around Europe. “We’re so excited about the show we’ve got ready for you – it’s the same full production audiovisual feast that we’ve been melting minds with at European festivals,” they said. “We’re so thrilled to finally get to play it for [an] amazing Australian audience.”

In 2020, Caribou released seventh studio album ‘Suddenly’, which included tracks ‘You and I’, ‘Home’ and ‘Never Come Back’. In his four-star review, NME’s Thomas Smith noted, “Your history with Snaith’s catalogue will dictate which elements of ‘Suddenly’ are most intriguing. The more experimental and unsettling elements will reward longtime stans, while recent converts will be just as thrilled with its party-starting exuberance.”

Caribou bandleader Snaith will also be releasing ‘Cherry’, his first album under the Daphni moniker in five years, in October. The album has so far been previewed by singles ‘Clavicle’, ‘Cloudy’, ‘Cherry’ and ‘Mania’.

Caribou’s Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Saturday 10 – Meredith Music Festival – Meredith

Sunday 11 – The Forum – Melbourne

Tuesday 13 – The Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Thursday 15 – The Tivoli – Brisbane

Friday 16 – The Nightquarter – Sunshine Coast