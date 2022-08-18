Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Tkay Maidza, Courtney Barnett and more announced for Meredith 2022

Meredith Music Festival’s first line-up announcement has dropped, with this year’s 30th edition sporting names like Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Tkay Maidza, Courtney Barnett, Tasman Keith and Sharon Van Etten.
Today’s announcement (August 18) sees “Aunty Meredith” promise sets from a total of 26 acts, with the line-up set to expand over the coming months. Joining the aforementioned quintet of acts in the first round of artists announced are the likes of Dry Cleaning, Babe Rainbow, Private Function and CLAMM.
This year’s iteration of Meredith will be the first to go ahead since 2019. It had taken place annually in its titular town in regional Victoria since 1991, however both the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival’s long-awaited comeback will be held at its usual home of the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, running over the weekend of Friday December 9 through Sunday 11.
The first two rounds of tickets for Meredith are made available through a ballot system, which opened last month. The first ballot – available only for existing subscribers – has been closed, however the second, which is open to both returning and new festival-goers, will remain open until 10.30pm on Monday (August 22).
You can sign up for the ballot here, however there will also be two further sales: the general online release, and the application-based ‘Aunty’s Last Chance’ release. General tickets will go live here at 11am on Wednesday August 30; details on the application process for ‘Aunty’s Last Chance’ will only become available after general access tickets are sold out.
The full line-up for Meredith Music Festival 2022 is:
Caribou
Yothu Yindi
Courtney Barnett
The Comet Is Coming
Dry Cleaning
Tkay Maidza
Sharon Van Etten
Nu Genea
DJ Quik
Erika de Casier
Babe Rainbow
Derrick Carter
Private Function
SHOUSE
CLAMM
Minami Deutsch
Tasman Keith
Surprise Chef
Our Carlson
Darcy Justice
POOKIE
Rot TV
OK EG
Allara
Rubi Du
Daphni
+ More to be announced