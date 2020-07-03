Carla Geneve announces Western Australian regional tour

Perth singer-songwriter Carla Geneve has announced a trio of shows throughout Western Australia for this July and August.

Geneve will perform in her hometown of Fremantle on July 24 before continuing on to Margaret River and Albany the following month. Support acts for the shows are to be announced.

“We’re back in the saddle this month for some regional WA shows,” commented Geneve in an Instagram post announcing the shows. “We have missed hanging out with you and rock very much over the past few months.”

Tickets for all three shows are on sale now, available here via Oztix.

Back in March, Geneve released ‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’, the first single from her forthcoming debut album, slated to arrive later this year via Dot Dash/Remote Control.

Geneve says the track details the grey area of a relationship. “Two people might want different things, but knowing that that doesn’t undermine the connection you have”, she commented in a press statement upon its release.

The album will follow Geneve’s debut, self-titled EP, which arrived last year. 2019 also saw Geneve feature on ‘Lately’, a track on Sly Withers‘ EP ‘Gravis’.

Carla’s Geneve’s WA tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 24 – Fremantle, Mojos Bar

AUGUST

Saturday 1 – Margaret River, The River

Sunday 2 – Albany, White Star