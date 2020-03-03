Carla Geneve releases new single, ‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’

Perth-based singer-songwriter Carla Geneve has released ‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’, her first new song of the year.

Geneve explained that the track details the grey area of a relationship. “Two people might want different things, but knowing that that doesn’t undermine the connection you have”, she said in a press statement.

‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’ arrived alongside a music video, directed and produced by photographer Duncan Wright. In a press statement, Wright described the clip as introducing Geneve “visually to the world for the first time”.

“The video aims to promote Carla’s bold and unique outlook through a wide range of emotions, vulnerabilities, tension and braveness”, Wright added.

‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’ is the follow-up to Geneve’s self-titled debut EP, which arrived last June. She also previously collaborated with fellow WA act Sly Withers on the song ‘Lately’.

The single is also the first taste of Geneve’s forthcoming debut album. The as-yet-untitled record is set to arrive later this year via Dot Dash Recordings/Remote Control Records, according to a press release.

Geneve is currently on tour nationally in support of Julia Jacklin. She will perform at A Festival Called Panama in Tasmania this weekend (March 8), before heading to the US to perform at South By Southwest 2020.

Next week (March 13), Geneve will release an expanded version of her debut EP on vinyl. The reissue adds her 2018 songs, ‘Greg’s Discount Chemist’ and ‘Listening’.