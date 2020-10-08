Carla Geneve shares heartfelt new track ‘The Right Reasons’

West Australian singer-songwriter Carla Geneve has today (October 8) released her latest single, ‘The Right Reasons’.

The track premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program earlier this week.

Its official release comes accompanied by a music video, shot in Geneve’s home and directed by close friend Duncan Wright. Watch it below:

‘The Right Reasons’ is the second cut lifted from Geneve’s forthcoming debut album. The record is due for a 2021 release via Dot Dash/Remote Control.

Geneve termed her latest track “pretty straight up” in a press release.

“It took me a long time to write ‘The Right Reasons’, I think I probably wrote six or seven entirely different versions,” she said.

“Even though so much art is inspired and created in a cathartic way on the topic of mental illness, it’s still a difficult thing to write about, and to share about.

“I wanted to shine a bright light on some of my darkest experiences because it makes sense to me that radical vulnerability could be the first step to radical self-acceptance.

“And without self-acceptance, I feel it’s very difficult to build profound and meaningful connections with those around you.”

‘The Right Reasons’ is Carla Geneve’s second track for the year, following on from her previous single ‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’.

The track is also Geneve’s first since she took out the Grand Prize at the 2020 Western Australian Music Awards in July. Geneve won the award for the second year running.