Carla Geneve wins Grand Prize at 2020 WAM Awards

Western Australian Music (WAM) unveiled the winners of their annual Song Of The Year awards last night (July 29), with Fremantle-based singer-songwriter Carla Geneve taking out the Grand Prize for the second year running.

The award ceremony recognises Western Australians’ contributions to the music industry. This year, the ceremony was held remotely in keeping with social distancing regulations.

Geneve took out the top prize for her track ‘2001’. Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks finished in second place for the award, courtesy of their track ‘Half Frozen Beer’.

Singer-songwriter and producer Adrian Dzvuke’s track ‘Bad Like Ri Ri (feat. POW! Negro) came in third for the Grand Prize.

Western Australian premier, Mark McGowan, commenced the proceedings with an opening address to the audience. The evening featured special appearances by a multitude of Western Australian musicians, including Stella Donnelly, Katy Steele and Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus.

“As ever, Song of the Year has demonstrated the high quality of songwriting here in WA,” WAM CEO, Mike Harris said of this year’s awards ceremony.

“The 2020 competition has had the added layer of going on a journey through the impact of Covid-19 with this year’s Awards Party being delivered to your screen via digital means.”

“I never envy the judges as this competition goes from strength to strength each year, and the depth of talent is astounding.”

The full list of WAM Song Of The Year Award Winners is:

Grand Prize

Carla Geneve – ‘2001’

Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks – ‘Half Frozen Beer’ (Runner-Up)

Adrian Dzvuke – ‘Bad Like Ri Ri’ (Second Runner-Up)

Act-Belong-Commit

Indigo Ellis – ‘Home’

Blues/Roots

Karin Page – ‘Take Me Down’

Country

Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks – ‘Half Frozen Beer’

Electronic

Grievous Bodily Calm – ‘Alchemise’

Experimental

Bolt Gun – ‘Existence is Exile & Nothingness, Home’

Heavy/Metal

RATSALAD – ‘Dead Rat’

Pop

The Hunting Birds – ‘Catch Up’

Rock

Carla Geneve – ‘2001’

Global

Grace Barbé – ‘Mardilo’

Jazz

Harry Mitchell – ‘Sketches’

Outstanding Regional

The Gusset – ‘Never Let Me Know’

Punk/Hardcore

Desert Dogs – ‘The Australian Dream’

Folk

Carla Geneve – ‘Things Change’

Urban/Hip Hop

Adrian Dzvuke – ‘Bad Like Ri Ri’ (feat. POW! Negro)

Schools 14 & Under

Indigo Ellis – ‘Home’

Schools 15-17

Vmarie – ‘In memory of’

Outstanding Indigenous

MissGenius – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be’

