Carla Wehbe marries heartache and elation on new single ‘Hurts To Love You’

Sydney indie-pop artist Carla Wehbe has shared a striking new single titled ‘Hurts To Love You’, landing alongside the news that she’s signed to Warner Music Australia.

The track shines with a colourful contrast between its sharp, energetic soundscape evocative of ‘80s synthpop, the crisp production that makes its nostalgic influence feel paradoxically futuristic, and Wehbe’s heartrending and raw lyricisms, mourning a relationship she’d truly invested herself in.

It arrives alongside a video co-directed by Wehbe herself in tandem with Murli Dhir. Like the song it accompanies, the clip is driven by clashing narrative motifs that wouldn’t make much sense on paper, but feel entirely suited in execution.

Have a look at the video for ‘Hurts To Love You’ below:

In a press release, Wehbe explained that ‘Hurts To Love You’ is about “losing someone that you care deeply about”, and the visceral emotions that come with being forced to distance yourself from them.

She continued: “You love them so much that it hurts too much to be close to them, so you have to separate yourself. And you realise that all the things you spoke about doing, or planned to do, aren’t going to happen anymore and you’re just going to have to live with that.”

Wehbe penned the first version of ‘Hurts To Love You’ with Norwegian songwriters Jim Bergsted and Helge Moemthat, with whom she’d connected over Instagram. Fellow Sydneysider Xavier Dunn later joined the mix to produce, though Wehbe maintains that despite its collaborative elements, the song embodies only her own perspective.

“I’ve never felt more broken in my life than when I was writing this track,” she said. “I’ve been in relationships before but there was something so different about this one that just destroyed me. But looking back now it was the best thing that could have ever happened to me – because it forced me to really look inside myself and work out what I needed to change, and the places I needed to grow as a person.

“The universe could have been a little bit kinder, but I guess that’s how it had to happen.”

Released today (November 9) as Wehbe’s debut on Warner Music Australia, ‘Hurts To Love You’ also marks her first new material since the December 2020 release of her debut EP, ‘Half Past Nine’. Wehbe plugged that EP with three singles: ‘Don’t Tell Me’, ‘Love Me For Me’ and ‘Somebody Loves You’.

Also in 2021, Wehbe linked up with Illy for the track ‘No Feelings’ (appearing on his latest album, ‘The Space Between’), and co-wrote Vera Blue’s current single ‘Temper’.