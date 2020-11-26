Carla Wehbe’s new single ‘Somebody Loves You’ is about love at first sight

Sydney singer-songwriter Carla Wehbe has released a new single, ‘Somebody Loves You’.

The track, released today (November 26), is Wehbe’s third single lifted from her forthcoming EP, ‘Half Past Nine’. It follows the release of ‘Don’t Tell Me’ in February and ‘Love Me For Me’ in September.

Wehbe co-wrote the song with former Kids Of 88 and Goodnight Nurse member Sam McCarthy, who now makes music under the moniker of Boyboy. McCarthy also served as the single’s producer.

In a press statement, Wehbe describes ‘Somebody Loves You’ as “the quickest song I’ve ever written.”

“The feelings were so raw and real,” she said. “I knew what sounds the song needed to bring it to life, and Boyboy helped make that happen so effortlessly.”

Lyrically, Wehbe explains that the song details infatuation – in her own words, “falling for someone the second you meet them”.

“It’s about the fantasies in your head; the little things,” she said. “What it’d be like to wake up next to them, just know them – but knowing it can only ever stay in your head.”

‘Half Past Nine’, Wehbe’s debut EP, is set for release next Friday, December 4. She will launch it with a sold-out gig – her first headline show – at Monster Skate Park in Sydney’s Olympic Park.