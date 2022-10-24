Carly Rae Jepsen announces 2023 Australian headline shows

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced three Australian headline shows for March 2023, after being announced as part of the line-up for next year’s edition of Victoria’s Golden Plains festival.

The Canadian pop singer – whose ‘So Nice’ world tour is in support of her just-released sixth studio album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – will begin her run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 7. She’ll perform at The Tivoli in Brisbane on March 9 and the Forum Theatre in Melbourne on March 13. Sandwiched between those dates will be her appearance at Golden Plains, where she’ll share the stage with the likes of Bikini Kill, Four Tet and Angel Olsen.

Jepsen’s upcoming shows will mark her return to Australia after she played her debut shows in the country in 2019, with a pair of headline dates in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale next Monday (October 31) at 11am local time, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off on Thursday (October 27).

‘The Loneliest Time’ arrived last Friday (October 21) after being previewed with singles ‘Western Wind’, ‘Beach House’, ‘Talking To Yourself’ and the album’s Rufus Wainwright-assisted title track.

In a four-star review, NME said ‘The Loneliest Time’ sees “Jepsen’s now signature sonics infused with more expansive influences, although never deferring too far from the tried and trusted sounds of past”. It concluded: “Fully fleshed out pop songs with endless charm, if this is what living in the moment sounds like, it suits her.”

Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2023 headline Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Tuesday 7 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 9 – Brisbane, Tivoli

Monday 13 – Melbourne, Forum