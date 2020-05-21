Carly Rae Jepsen teases release of ‘Dedicated Side B’

Carly Rae Jepsen has sent fans into a frenzy by appearing to confirm the forthcoming release of ‘Dedicated Side B’ – a companion release to her 2019 album, ‘Dedicated’.

Taking to social media on May 20, Jepsen posted a video showing tweets and messages from fans asking for the B-side to ‘Dedicated’ before displaying the album title, made up of only the letter B.

Fans have suspected the release of ‘Dedicated Side B’ was coming for a while now, after the r/Popheads subreddit noticed Carly had been liking tweets related to new music, according to Paper Mag.

Then, Jepsen celebrated the one-year anniversary of ‘Dedicated’, which was released May 17, 2019, by posting a video that ended with the words ‘Happy Birthday Dedicated’ with just the letter ‘B’ left blinking on screen.

There’s no indication of a release date for ‘Dedicated Side B’. It would be the first release of new music since she dropped the one-off track ‘Let’s Be Friends’ earlier this year.

‘Dedicated’ was released on May 17 of last year, spawning the singles ‘Now That I Found You’, ‘Party For One’, ‘No Drug Like Me’, ‘Too Much’ and ‘Want You In My Room’.

Late last year, Jepsen released a cover of No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ as part of her Spotify Singles series.