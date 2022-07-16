Carly Rae Jepsen collaborates with Lewis OfMan on new song ‘Move Me’

Carly Rae Jepsen has teamed up with French singer and musician Lewis OfMan on a new song called ‘Move Me’ – check it out below.

The new track follows Jepsen’s recent single ‘Western Wind’ and comes after the singer wrapped up a UK and European tour.

Speaking of the collaboration, she said: “In September of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’ thinking, “This is really good.” The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like, “Who made this and how can we be friends?”

“Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favourite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.

Listen to ‘Move Me’ below.

Lewis added: “While I was living in Florence I had this special party where I found my heart shaken up by someone, I remember these insane blue eyes, but destiny wasn’t OK for us to pursue each other, we were stuck in our own lives and couldn’t mix them. The day after I wrote ‘Move Me’ I was full of passion and dreams, and wanted to scream it out to the world.

“I had a session with Carly the same night, she instantly felt the song and sent me recordings of her beautiful voice and some additional ideas—it just made so much sense to do this duet together, it’s such a beautiful encounter. Now, enjoy this track, and we hope it will resonate through your life.”

Last month, Carly Rae Jepsen shared dates and details for an upcoming North American tour. The round of dates mark Jepsen’s first headline tour since 2019. The ‘So Nice’ tour kicks off September 24 in Montreal, QC and will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre. Empress Of will support select dates.

Tickets are available here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa

4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom