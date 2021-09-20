Carly Rae Jepsen reflects on ten years of ‘Call Me Maybe’: “it was like a lightning bolt to my little life”

Carly Rae Jepsen has celebrated the tenth anniversary of her hit track ‘Call Me Maybe’, sharing an anecdote from her life as a burgeoning pop singer.

Released on September 20, 2011, ‘Call Me Maybe’ was recorded for Jepsen’s EP ‘Curiosity’ and also included on her album ‘Kiss’ a year later. The track, which she described as “a lightning bolt to my little life”, went on to top the charts in multiple countries around the world.

On social media, Jepsen said she was working as a waitress while her music career was getting off the ground, prior to ‘Call Me Maybe’ being released. One day, she overheard a table of 12 mocking one of her earlier songs that was getting radio play, completely unaware they were being served by the singer.

“That night before they left I printed off their bill and signed my name confidently in bold letters on the back of the receipt. I said, ‘Thanks for letting me take care of you tonight! Also, I signed the back of your receipt since I hear you are all such big fans!’,” she wrote.

“Their jaws dropped, we had a laugh and I may have received a slightly bigger tip than usual. The point is, don’t give up on your dreams, kids. Not three months later ‘Call Me Maybe’ was released and let’s just say I hope that song really annoyed them.”

Jepsen went on to thank her fans for “the joyous videos, silly dances and wild nights together in different countries”.

“You have opened my world and my heart with this adventure of a song and I could not be more grateful to you all.”

Jepsen has released three albums in the years since, ‘Emotion’, ‘Dedicated’ and ‘Dedicated Side B’. Shortly after releasing ‘Dedicated Side B’ last year, Jepsen said she had made an entire album during lockdown alongside longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe.

“Tavish and I have already made an entire quarantine album, and it is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom or things like that so it’s been like a challenge but a really fun one! You kind of write differently that way,” she told Switched on Pop.