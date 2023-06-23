Carly Rae Jepsen shares vivacious new single ‘Shy Boy’

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared her vivacious first single of 2023 titled ‘Shy Boy’. Listen to the track below.

‘Shy Boy’ is a dancefloor anthem that features a funky tune, synth melodies and Jepsen’s signature soft and playful voice. “Shy boy stir me up/You didn’t even know you got the Midas touch,” Jepsen sings in the chorus which highlights the song’s central theme of trying to get a cute boy to open up on the dance floor.

The track was produced by James Ford who is known for his work with the Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, Geese and more. The single comes with an accompanying black-and-white visualizer which features Jepsen on a date with her crush.

‘Shy Boy’ is the first new music the pop singer has released since her 2022 LP ‘The Loneliest Time’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “An aerodynamic collection, it sees Jepsen’s now signature sonics infused with more expansive influences, although never deferring too far from the tried and trusted sounds of past.”

The pop singer recently announced a string of shows across New York and Los Angeles. She will be headlining Pier 17 in New York City on August 7-8 and then heading out to Los Angeles to play The Bellweather on August 11-13. Visit here for tickets. Fans can also check out her official website for more information.

In other news, Jepsen is set to serve as support for Boygenius at a handful of their headlining shows.

She will hit the road with the indie three piece next month opening for their shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, George, Washington, and Bend, Oregon.

Earlier this month, Jepsen headlined West Hollywood Pride 2023 festival along with Grace Jones.