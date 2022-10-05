Carly Rae Jepsen to release new single with Rufus Wainwright this week

Carly Rae Jepsen is set to release a new collaborative single featuring Rufus Wainwright this week.

Wainwright will appear on the title track from Jepsen’s fifth studio album ‘The Loneliest Time’, which is due out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order here).

On Monday (October 3), the Canadian pop star teased on social media that she’d be sharing “one more song before the album drops”.

Today (October 5), she wrote: “I can’t believe I finally get to say this… ‘The Loneliest Time’ (the song) ft @rufuswainwright comes out this Friday [October 7].”

Jepsen went on to hint at the sound of the team-up, writing: “If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out.” Check out the announcement tweet beneath.

I can’t believe I finally get to say this… The Loneliest Time (the song) ft @rufuswainwright comes out this Friday 🌙 🚀 If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out. pic.twitter.com/l2lWTGIx0I — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 5, 2022

Jepsen has already shared three songs from ‘The Loneliest Time’: ‘Western Wind’, ‘Beach House’ and most recently ‘Talking To Yourself’.

The singer is currently out on a North American headline tour, and is due to return to the UK and Ireland next February. The latter stint will culminate with a concert at Alexandra Palace in north London.

You can find any remaining tickets for Jepsen’s 2023 UK/Ireland tour here, and see the full itinerary below.

FEBRUARY 2023

5 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

7 – O2 Academy, Leeds

8 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

9 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

13 – The Dome, Brighton

15 – Alexandra Palace, London

In a previous statement about ‘The Loneliest Time’ (the album), Carly Rae Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”