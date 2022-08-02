Carly Rae Jepsen unveils details of new album, ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen has unveiled details of her upcoming new album, ‘The Loneliest Time’.

The album will arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and collaborators on the new project include include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.

Announcing the album on social media, Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

You can pre-order the new album here. Check out the tweet and the album’s artwork below:

THE LONELIEST TIME 💌 Oct 21. I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions. Preorder now. 💖🖤🌛🍇https://t.co/Sui6vttiR9 pic.twitter.com/hLCVDrmbXS — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) August 2, 2022

Last month, Jepsen teamed up with French singer and musician Lewis OfMan on a new song called ‘Move Me’.

It followed on from Jepsen’s recent single, ‘Western Wind’ and comes after the singer wrapped up a UK and European tour.

Speaking of the collaboration, she said: “In September of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’ thinking, “This is really good.” The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like, “Who made this and how can we be friends?”

“Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favourite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.”

Back in June, Jepsen shared dates and details for an upcoming North American tour. The round of dates mark Jepsen’s first headline tour since 2019. The ‘So Nice’ tour kicks off September 24 in Montreal, QC and will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre. Empress Of will support select dates.

Tickets are available here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa

4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom