Carmouflage Rose drops new song ‘Bittersweet’, announces national tour

Brisbane-based rapper Carmouflage Rose has delivered his latest single ‘Bittersweet’, along with news of a new EP and a nationwide tour.

The release of ‘Bittersweet’, produced by longtime collaborator James Angus as well as Harry Fox, also comes with the announcement of Rose’s first EP in three years, ‘A Night With No Moon’.

Of the new song, Rose said in a press statement, “‘Bittersweet’ is about being in a situation, where you don’t know if you should stay because the bad and the good kind of equal each other out and you don’t know if you should stick around for the ride or jump off.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Bittersweet’ below.

﻿

Due out on Friday, August 6, ‘A Night With No Moon’ will also follow the earlier release of Rose’s previous 2021 double offering, ‘Tipsy’ and ‘Powerplay’.

Rose will be taking the EP on his first nationwide tour in two years this August and September. He’ll be kicking off in Melbourne, before taking on dates in Hobart, Wollongong, Sydney, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Fremantle and Perth, then wrapping up in his current home of Brisbane.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Carmouflage Rose’s official website.

Carmouflage Rose’s 2021 nationwide tour dates are:

Advertisement

AUGUST

13 – Melbourne, Laundry Bar

14 – Hobart, The Altar

20 – Wollongong, La La La’s

21 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

27 – Gold Coast, Elsewhere

28 – Sunshine Coast, Solbar

SEPTEMBER

3 – Fremantle, Mojo’s (TBC)

4 – Perth, The Sewing Room

11 – Brisbane, The Brightside