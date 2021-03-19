Carmouflage Rose returns with new single ‘Tipsy’

Carmouflage Rose has made his return to music after a two year hiatus, with the release of new single ‘Tipsy’.

In an accompanying music video released today (March 19) and directed by cassettekidd and Jon Baxter, the rapper – real name – Larry Herrington gets stuck in his own head on a dizzy night out.

Watch the ‘Tipsy’ video, below.

Advertisement

In addition to ‘Tipsy’, Carmouflage Rose has delivered a second new track with ‘Powerplay’. Though it varies significantly from ‘Tipsy’, both tracks were made in collaboration with producer James Angus.

Listen to ‘Powerplay’ below.

“I’m incredibly happy to be back with new music and doing the thing I love the most,” the rapper said of his return in a press statement.

“Last year was hard for me like so many others so this is an exciting moment for me and my team. There are a lot of layers in these songs, a lot of me…and so I hope that means a lot of you is in them also.

Advertisement

“I know the time isn’t right now but I can’t wait to reconnect with my fans in person in the very near future.”

According to a press release, both singles are set to appear on his forthcoming body of work, which will be announced soon.

‘Tipsy’ and ‘Powerplay’ mark the first releases from Carmouflage Rose since he dropped standalone single ‘Million Styles’ in late 2019.