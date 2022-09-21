Caroline Polachek has pulled out of Flume’s upcoming Australian tour

Caroline Polachek has announced she will no longer be joining Flume on the producer’s homecoming Australian tour in November, citing a need to finish work on her next album.

Polachek shared the news in a statement in which she also announced she would be rescheduling a UK and European tour to February next year. “It’s been an exhilarating year of playing shows and I’ve loved every second of it, but my new album is very close to being finished and I need more time off the road to give it the uninterrupted attention it requires,” Polachek said.

“This record has been a slower process for me because of all the touring during its making ([debut album] Pang would have toured years earlier if not for covid) but it’s been so worth it, and the energy we’ve shared at these shows has gone straight into the new music. I am so grateful to have such an incredible live audience and will not let you down.”

Polachek – who contributed vocals to ‘Sirens’ from Flume’s latest album ‘Palaces’ – was set to support the producer on two dates of his tour in November; in Sydney on November 18 and in Melbourne on November 24. The other previously-announced acts guests for those shows – Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A – are still slated to perform.

Kicking off November 11 at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium, Flume’s ‘Palaces’ Australian tour will also take in Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart, with Vera Blue on support duties for the last two. Find remaining tickets here. The run will also include festival appearances at Spilt Milk in Canberra, Ballarat and on the Gold Coast.

The tour will mark Flume’s first Australian shows since 2019, when he headlined Listen Out festival. His last headlining tour of the country was in late 2016, in support of his second album ‘Skin’.