Caroline Polachek hits back at being called “this generation’s Kate Bush”

Caroline Polachek has said she’s “endlessly fucking annoyed” at fans comparing her to Kate Bush.

Taking to Twitter, Polachek said: “While I realise it’s a huge compliment, I’m endlessly fucking annoyed by being told I’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush’. SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable.”

“I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek,” she added.

“Yes,” replied Tracy Thorn from the recently reunited Everything But The Girl. “Talking of irreplaceable legends,” said Polachek.

Polachek has been compared to Bush since the release of her 2019 album ‘Pang’, and a recent Guardian feature suggested her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’ could make her “Gen Z’s Kate Bush”.

“Emotions and pure expression and energy spilling and splashing out all over the place – I find it a very musical idea,” said Polachek in the interview.

“I’ve always really believed in the idea of alternative with a capital-A,” she continued. “Growing up listening to artists like Fiona Apple, Kate Bush and Björk and seeing these women who claimed a lot of attention, seemingly without compromise, felt so aspirational to me. Growing this project is a cool adventure: how can I do it in a way that feels like I still have all of my creative sovereignty and also my privacy?”

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ was announced last month and is set for digital release on February 14, with physical formats to follow on April 14.

The former Chairlift singer has also confirmed details of a headline tour of the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off February 10 in Brighton, Polachek will play six UK dates before a string of European shows. A 22-date tour of North America will follow in April.

Caroline Polachek will then return to the UK to headline London’s Wide Awake festival alongside Daniel Avery, Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.