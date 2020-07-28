Carriageworks sets reopening date

Beleaguered Sydney arts and cultural hub Carriageworks has set a reopening date after receiving a multimillion-dollar lifeline from various philanthropists earlier this month.

Carriageworks went into voluntary administration back in May. Owners initially cited the coronavirus pandemic for the move, claiming the sudden cancellation/postponement of six months of activities due to restrictions on public gatherings had resulted in an “irreparable loss of income”. But, a report from The Sydney Morning Herald later shed doubt on that claim, with evidence of insolvency discussions dating back as early as March.

Now, the venue will open its doors on August 7 for two free art exhibitions; NIRIN as part of the 22nd Biennale of Sydney, and Giselle Stanborough’s Cinopticon. The weekly Carriageworks Farmer’s Market is also set to make its return each Saturday.

Advertisement

Carriageworks will enforce strict physical distancing and capacity limits in addition to implementing increased hygiene measures. The venue will also have newly reduced opening hours, operating Wednesday to Sunday 10am-5pm AEST. The Farmer’s Market will encourage customers to take a “shop-and-go” approach.

No gigs have been scheduled at the venue to date. Carriageworks was set to host art and music as part of the now-cancelled Vivid 2020 festival, but it is unclear whether the new iteration of the venue would be part of the rescheduled 2021 edition.